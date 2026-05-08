Saudi Arabia denies allowing airspace use for offensive military operations

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Saudi Arabia has denied reports that its airspace is being used to support offensive military operations, as regional tensions continue to rise following the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Riyadh stressed that it does not permit the use of its airspace for attacks and accused unnamed parties of spreading misleading narratives about its position. The source also emphasized that Saudi Arabia is actively seeking de-escalation and supports mediation efforts led by Pakistan to reach a broader settlement between Washington and Tehran, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The clarification comes after international reports suggested that Saudi Arabia and Kuwait had eased restrictions on U.S. military access to bases and airspace in the region. Those reports also indicated that the United States was preparing to resume naval escort operations for commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy corridor.

Tensions across the Gulf have intensified since late February, when military strikes involving the U.S. and Israel against Iran triggered retaliatory actions and disruptions in regional maritime routes. The Strait of Hormuz—through which a significant share of global oil shipments passes—has become a focal point of strategic confrontation.

A ceasefire was reportedly brokered in early April through Pakistani mediation, though negotiations have not yet produced a lasting agreement. Despite the truce, security conditions in the region remain unstable, with competing narratives emerging over military deployments and maritime security operations.

Saudi officials reiterated that the kingdom’s priority is stability and de-escalation, distancing itself from any role in offensive military actions while supporting diplomatic channels aimed at preventing further escalation in the region.

News.Az