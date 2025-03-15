Yandex metrika counter

Saudi Arabia hopes Azerbaijan-Armenia agreement will lead to new phase of stability
Saudi Arabia welcomes the completion of peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.  

“The Kingdom hopes this agreement will lead to a new phase of stability and prosperity,” the statement said.  

“The ministry reaffirms the Kingdom’s support for all efforts that aim to reinforce international security and stability, and create conditions to foster development and prosperity,” it added.


