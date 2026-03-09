Saudi Arabia intercepts drones targeting Shaybah oilfield

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence says its air defences have intercepted and destroyed four drones over the Rub al-Khali desert that were heading toward the Shaybah oilfield.

According to the ministry, the drones were detected and neutralised before reaching their intended target, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The incident marks at least the fourth reported attempt to attack the Shaybah oilfield within the past few hours, highlighting escalating threats to energy infrastructure in the region.

