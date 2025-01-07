Saudi Arabia is facing severe weather in Mecca and Medina - (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

These adverse conditions are expected to persist through Wednesday, prompting authorities to maintain high alert levels to safeguard public safety.The severe weather has significantly impacted daily life in the holy cities. Flooded roads have disrupted transportation, while dust storms have greatly reduced visibility, creating additional challenges for residents and pilgrims. Hailstorms have also been reported, adding to the damage and difficulties.Public safety warnings have been issued, advising people to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Emergency response teams are on standby to handle incidents promptly, and the government is actively coordinating efforts to mitigate risks and protect the population.Meteorologists anticipate that the harsh weather will persist for several days and have emphasized the importance of vigilance. Citizens and visitors are urged to adhere to official guidelines to reduce risks. Authorities are prioritizing safety and working to minimize the effects of these weather-related challenges.In response, Saudi Arabia has deployed emergency crews and is regularly sharing updates through various media outlets to keep the public informed. These measures aim to prevent accidents and ensure swift assistance where needed.Residents in affected areas are encouraged to prepare for potential disruptions, such as power outages and water shortages, by securing essential supplies. Staying updated through reliable sources is crucial to navigating this situation effectively.The government continues to closely monitor developments and remains prepared to implement additional measures if required. Collaboration between officials and the public is essential to overcoming this difficult period successfully.

