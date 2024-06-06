Saudi Arabia poised to increase oil production in coming years
Saudi Arabia will increase its oil production capacity over the next three years, Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), according to media reports.
In addition to the planned increase in production capacity, Saudi Arabia also intends to enhance its oil export capabilities. This move is likely to solidify the kingdom's position as a dominant force in the global oil market and contribute to its economic growth.
The announcement comes at a time when the world is grappling with fluctuating oil prices and a growing demand for energy. Saudi Arabia's decision to boost its production capacity could have significant implications for the global oil market and the economies of oil-importing nations.