Saudi Arabia slashes oil prices for Asia to four-month low

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, has reduced crude oil prices for Asian buyers in May to their lowest level in four months.

This move follows a surprising decision by the OPEC+ oil group to accelerate oil output increases, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

State oil company Saudi Aramco cut the May official selling price (OSP) for flagship Arab Light crude by $2.30 to $1.20 a barrel above the average of Oman and Dubai prices, a pricing document from the producer showed.

The drop marks the biggest decline in more than two years and is the second consecutive month Aramco has lowered its prices, Reuters record of Saudi OSPs showed.

The company also lowered May prices for other grades it sells to Asia by $2.30 per barrel.

Eight OPEC+ countries in a surprise decision agreed on Thursday to advance their plan to phase out oil output cuts by increasing output by 411,000 barrels per day in May, triple the expected increase, representing around 0.4% of global supply.

The news, together with an escalating global trade war, sent oil prices plunging nearly 11% in the week ending April 4, hitting more than three-year lows.

News.Az