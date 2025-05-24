Saudi Arabia to deploy drones to stop unauthorized Hajj pilgrims

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a significant effort to control unauthorized pilgrims during the Hajj season, Saudi authorities have launched drone surveillance in the holy city of Makkah.

The initiative aims to monitor and prevent the entry of individuals without official Hajj permits, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

According to Saudi state media reports, the drone operation has already led to the daily arrest of hundreds of violators attempting to perform the Hajj illegally. Among those detained were Indonesian nationals suspected of promoting a fake Hajj permit campaign. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of 14 more people at their residences, none of whom had valid Hajj documents.

In a separate development to improve the travel experience for legitimate pilgrims, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) has installed 20 electronic gates (e-gates) at Medina’s Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport. These high-tech gates are designed to speed up the immigration process and reduce waiting times for incoming pilgrims.

SDAIA is working with immigration and airport authorities to deploy artificial intelligence solutions that streamline the entry procedure. In addition to the e-gates, more than 30 advanced passport reading devices have been installed to facilitate smooth processing.

To ensure uninterrupted service, dedicated SDAIA teams have been deployed on site to respond quickly in the event of any technical issues or system malfunctions.

