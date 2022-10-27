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Pilgrims
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Pilgrims
Bus accident in north-east Brazil kills at least 15 pilgrims
03 Feb 2026-20:09
Rome welcomes record 33.5m pilgrims for Holy Year
05 Jan 2026-17:16
Saudi Arabia bus crash: 45 Indian pilgrims feared dead
17 Nov 2025-12:10
Over 600 Shia pilgrims hospitalized after chlorine gas leak in Iraq
11 Aug 2025-12:53
Over 600 pilgrims hospitalized in Iraq after chlorine gas poisoning
10 Aug 2025-18:55
At least 18 Hindu pilgrims killed in fiery bus crash in India’s Jharkhand state
29 Jul 2025-12:03
Saudi Arabia to deploy drones to stop unauthorized Hajj pilgrims
24 May 2025-17:19
India and Pakistan extend Kartarpur Corridor agreement for more 5 years
22 Oct 2024-22:09
Number of Umrah pilgrims from Azerbaijan hit 15,380 in 2023, says Minister of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
27 Feb 2024-16:24
Iran's Khamenei vows revenge after deadly attack on Shi'ite pilgrims
27 Oct 2022-19:49
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