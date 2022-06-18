Yandex metrika counter

Saudi crown prince to visit Turkiye on June 22

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) will have an official visit to Turkiye on June 22, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

Erdogan, speaking to reporters, said that the crown prince will be welcomed at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara. The two leaders will have talks as well as interdelegational meetings.

"We will have the opportunity to discuss how to further bilateral ties to a higher level," the president said.


