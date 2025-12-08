Saudi economy expands 4.8% in Q3 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 4.8% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to the Q3/2025 GDP bulletin released by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

Growth was supported across all major economic sectors, with oil activities up 8.3%, non-oil activities rising 4.3%, and government activities increasing 1.4% year-on-year (Y-o-Y), News.Az reports, citing SPA news agency.

On a seasonally adjusted quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, real GDP increased by 1.4% compared to the second quarter of 2025. Oil activities grew 3.3%, non-oil activities 0.6%, and government activities 1.1% Q-o-Q.

Most economic sectors posted positive annual growth, with petroleum refining recording the highest rates, rising 11.9% Y-o-Y and 3.9% Q-o-Q in the third quarter.

