Saudi-led coalition strikes Yemen’s Mukalla port

The Saudi-led coalition launched a limited air strike on Yemen’s Mukalla port, targeting what it described as unauthorised foreign military support, coalition officials said on Tuesday.

According to the coalition, two ships arriving from the UAE port of Fujairah entered Mukalla without approval, disabled their tracking systems, and unloaded weapons and combat vehicles allegedly intended to support the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a UAE-backed separatist group, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Saudi state media reported that the strike caused no casualties or collateral damage. Two sources told the attack targeted the dock where the cargo was unloaded.

The operation followed warnings by the coalition against military moves by southern separatists in Hadramout province, where tensions have escalated between Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces and the STC. Earlier this month, clashes between the two sides raised fears of a wider confrontation.

The coalition said the strike was carried out at the request of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, citing the need to protect civilians in Hadramout and al-Mahra. The UAE’s foreign ministry did not immediately comment.

Yemen has been embroiled in civil war since 2014, with Houthis controlling the north, including the capital Sanaa, while UAE-backed forces dominate large parts of the south, including the strategically important Hadramout region.

