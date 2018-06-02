Saudi threatens military action against Qatar over S-400: report

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia, one of the countries blockading Qatar, has threatened military action against its Gulf neighbour if it acquires the Russian-made S-400 air defence system, French daily Le Monde reported on Friday.

In a letter addressed to President Emmanuel Macron of France, Saudi King Salman expressed his "profound concern" with talks under way between Moscow and Doha for the sale of the advanced anti-aircraft weapon system.

The Saudi monarch, who asked that France increase its pressure on Qatar, said he was worried about the consequences of Doha's acquisition of the mobile surface-to-air missile system which he said threatened Saudi security interests.

"[In such a situation], the Kingdom would be ready to take all the necessary measures to eliminate this defence system, including military action," King Salman was quoted as saying in the letter, whose content Le Monde obtained via a source close to Elysee Palace.

News.Az

News.Az