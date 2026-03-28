Poland raises Cuba travel warning to highest level amid energy crisis

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Poland has raised its travel advisory for Cuba to the highest level, urging citizens to avoid all travel as the island grapples with a deepening energy and economic crisis.

According to the Polish Foreign Ministry, the decision reflects worsening conditions that have significantly reduced the country’s ability to respond to emergencies. Officials also cited disruptions to air connections with Europe and an increased risk of social unrest, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Crisis strains infrastructure

Cuba has been facing severe fuel shortages, power outages and broader economic difficulties, which are affecting transport, healthcare and basic services. These challenges have raised concerns about the safety and reliability of travel within the country.

Recent disruptions to aviation fuel supplies have already led to flight cancellations and route changes by several international airlines, complicating travel logistics for visitors.

Warning level escalated

The latest move marks a further tightening of Poland’s position. In mid-February, the advisory had already been raised to discourage non-essential travel, but authorities have now escalated it to a full “do not travel” recommendation.

Around 200 Polish citizens are currently believed to be in Cuba, according to official estimates.

Geopolitical tensions add pressure

The warning also comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions. Donald Trump recently suggested that Cuba could become a future target following US military actions involving Venezuela and Iran.

While no immediate action has been announced, such rhetoric has added to uncertainty surrounding the region.

Economic roots of crisis

Cuba’s current situation is largely attributed to long-standing economic challenges and reduced energy imports, which have been exacerbated by international sanctions and supply constraints.

Analysts warn that ongoing shortages of fuel, electricity and essential goods could further destabilise conditions, increasing risks for both residents and visitors.

As a result, Polish authorities are advising their citizens to postpone travel plans and closely monitor official updates as the situation continues to evolve.

News.Az