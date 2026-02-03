Saudi-Türkiye investment forum kicks off ahead of Erdoğan’s Riyadh visit

The Saudi-Türkiye Investment Forum commenced in Riyadh on Tuesday, serving as a prelude to the official visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the Saudi capital. The high-profile business gathering underscores a mutual drive to significantly elevate economic and strategic ties between the two regional powers.

Addressing the forum's opening session, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih emphasized the visit's goal to "elevate bilateral relations to a higher level of partnership." He stated that both countries "seek to move from strong relations to a deeper strategic relationship," highlighting a deliberate shift towards more integrated cooperation.

The forum features an extensive Turkish business delegation, comprising more than 200 companies and regional offices keen on expanding trade and investment links with the Kingdom. Minister Al-Falih noted that this "strong Turkish participation reflects the depth of the strategic partnership between the two countries and underscores economic cooperation and the important role of the private sector."

The event and the subsequent presidential visit mark a continued warming of relations following a period of diplomatic recalibration. They signal a concerted effort to unlock substantial economic potential and align strategic interests, particularly in areas of investment, trade, and regional stability, as both nations navigate a complex geopolitical landscape.