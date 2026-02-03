Erdogan embarks on two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, Egypt

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan departed on Tuesday for a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Erdogan is accompanied by Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign MinisterRegister Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and several other ministers, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

In Riyadh, Erdogan is scheduled to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss strengthening cooperation between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, as well as regional and global developments, according to Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.

The Turkish president will then travel to Cairo on Wednesday at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The two leaders are set to co-chair the second meeting of the Türkiye–Egypt High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

During the Egypt visit, Erdogan and Sisi are expected to discuss bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues, with a particular focus on the situation in Palestine, Duran said.

Erdogan is also expected to attend a Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum while in Cairo.

News.Az