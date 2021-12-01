School shooting in US state of Michigan leaves 3 dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three students were killed and six other people were injured, including a teacher, in a shooting Tuesday in the US state of Michigan, authorities said, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The shooting took place in the afternoon at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said at a press conference.

A 15-year-old sophomore at the school was taken into custody. The suspected gunman, believed to be acting alone, was using a semi-automatic handgun.

"Deputies confronted him, he had the weapon on him and deputies took him into custody," McCabe said, according to Detroit News. "The whole thing lasted five minutes."

The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

News.Az