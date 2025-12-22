Schroder’s OT 3 lifts Kings past Rockets 125-124

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dennis Schroder hit a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left in overtime, giving the Sacramento Kings a dramatic 125-124 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

Schroder, coming off the bench, finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, helping Sacramento rally after trailing by five in the final two minutes of regulation, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

DeMar DeRozan contributed 27 points and nine assists, while Russell Westbrook added 21 points and 13 rebounds as the Kings snapped a five-game losing streak. Keegan Murray scored 26 points, and Maxime Raynaud recorded 12 points with 14 rebounds.

Schroder’s game-winning shot came just eight seconds after Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr. made two of three free throws to give the Rockets a two-point lead. Smith finished with 18 points, ending his streak of four consecutive double-doubles. Alperen Sengun led Houston with 28 points and six rebounds, and Kevin Durant added 24 points and 10 rebounds but missed a jumper at the overtime buzzer.

The Kings forced overtime with a late fourth-quarter surge. After Durant’s free throws gave the Rockets a 112-107 lead with 2:16 remaining, DeRozan scored on a dunk and Westbrook hit a corner 3-pointer to tie the game.

Overtime saw multiple lead changes, with Westbrook missing a go-ahead 3-pointer with 30 seconds remaining. Houston briefly led 124-122 on Smith’s free throws before DeRozan drove to the lane and passed to Schroder, who was wide open in the left corner for the game-winner.

The Rockets started sluggishly, trailing by 10 less than four minutes into the first quarter, but Durant and Sengun combined for over half of Houston’s points in the second quarter, helping them take a 68-57 halftime lead.

