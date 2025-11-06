Westbrook’s triple-double lifts Kings past Warriors 121–116

Schroder buried three 3-pointers during an 11–0 spurt that broke a 104-all tie in the fourth quarter, helping Sacramento secure the first win of its five-game homestand, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Westbrook tallied 23 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists — his first triple-double as a King. DeMar DeRozan led Sacramento with 25 points, while Schroder contributed 18.

Will Richard poured in 30 points and Moses Moody added 28 for the Warriors. Jonathan Kuminga scored 24 but missed a potential game-tying shot in the lane with 24 seconds left.

The highly anticipated Northern California matchup was dampened by several key absences: Stephen Curry (illness), Jimmy Butler (back), and Draymond Green (ribs) sat out for Golden State, while Sacramento missed Domantas Sabonis (ribs) and Zach LaVine (back).

Despite the depleted rosters, the game remained competitive. Richard and Kuminga combined for 33 points in the first half as the Warriors built a 13-point lead. Sacramento trimmed the deficit to five at halftime and surged ahead in the third quarter behind 10 points from DeRozan.

Golden State struggled with turnovers, committing 19 overall, including an 8-second violation to start the fourth quarter.

