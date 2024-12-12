Schumacher family battles to keep F1 legend's health private amid blackmail trial

+ ↺ − 16 px

The health of Formula One icon Michael Schumacher has remained a closely guarded secret following his devastating skiing accident over a decade ago. At 55 years old, the racing legend has not been seen in public since the incident, and reports indicate he now spends his days in a home-based hospital facility receiving round-the-clock care.

Michael Schumacher suffered life-changing injuries in a skiing accident.

Michael Schumacher and his wife Corinna.

Photo: Getty Images

His family, including his dedicated wife, Corinna Schumacher, have remained silent about his condition, with Corinna reportedly only allowing trusted visitors near him.Currently, the family is said to be battling to keep details about his health confidential amidst an ongoing blackmail trial involving his former bodyguard. Markus Fritsche, who was employed by Schumacher until around 2021, stands accused of assisting in the blackmail of the family, allegedly using hundreds of private photos, videos and the driver's medical records, News.Az reports, citing Daily Star. Fritsche has now appeared in a German court alongside Yilmaz Tozturkan, a nightclub bouncer, and his son, Daniel Lins, an IT specialist, over the alleged extortion scheme. Tozturkan is accused of 'threatening' to leak family photos on the dark web unless they coughed up €15,000,000.Corinna has lodged a request for the case to be held privately, which means the public could be barred from the hearing if her husband's health is discussed, according to German newspaper Bild.Fritsche is alleged to have told Tozturkan over a coffee that he was 'in possession of this material and he asked if we could do anything with it,' reports Dublin Live.Earlier this year, reports emerged claiming Michael Schumacher attended his daughter Gina-Maria's wedding. The 27- year-old married at a lavish Majorcan estate on September 28 and German media speculated Schumacher was at the celebration as, stringent privacy measures were enforced.It is said wedding attendees were instructed to leave mobile phones aside, ensuring no snaps of Michael would circulate. The story was, however, contested by a confidant of the racing legend.Friend and fellow racer, Johnny Herbert debunked these rumours as 'fake news'. Speaking to Flashscore he maintained confidentiality around Schumacher's life, stating: "It will always be a closed shop. The most recent rumour was he attended his daughter's wedding. Unfortunately, from what I understand that was all A1 fake news and no truth in it."Furthermore, neurosurgeon Jussi Posti has voiced scepticism regarding such claims. Citing Schumacher's reported health condition, Posti suggested his attendance would be quite challenging, despite Schumacher being transported before from their home to the Spanish villa."If a hospital has been built in his house, with everything medicalised around him, it seems that he has been in hospital most of the time," Posti told Iltalehti. "Based on the information available, I don't think he leads a very active life. Everything points to him being unwell. As bedridden patients, most people become so frail and stiff that it is no longer possible to get them out of bed after so many years."In 2013, Michael Schumacher's life took a tragic turn when he suffered a severe brain injury after a skiing accident in the French Alps, where he hit his head on a rock. Despite his helmet absorbing much of the impact, the damage was significant, leading to two emergency surgeries and months in a medically induced coma.From the outset, Michael's family has been fiercely private about his condition, offering only sparse updates. Initially, it was confirmed that Michael was critically ill and fighting for his life.The next update came in April 2014, revealing 'moments of consciousness and awakening'. By the summer of 2014, it was announced that Michael had emerged from the coma and was transferred to a rehabilitation facility.In September 2014, Michael Schumacher was moved back to his family home by Lake Geneva, where he receives round-the-clock care from his wife Corinna and a medical team. Committed to preserving her husband's privacy, Corinna allows only close friends and family to see him, within strict boundaries.Only a few are privy to the details of Michael's condition and ongoing care. Fans got an infrequent update on Michaels progress later in 2014 when his former racing contemporary and friend Philippe Streiff, who is also a wheelchair user due to an accident, commented, "He is getting better but everything is relative. It's very difficult. He can't speak. Like me, he is in a wheelchair paralysed. He has memory problems and speech problems."Ex-Ferrari chief Jean Todt, too, spoke about Corinna Schumacher's formidable resolve in handling her husband's care, acknowledging the impact of his miraculous survival. He told Bild: "I've spent a lot of time with Corinna since Michael had his serious skiing accident on December 29, 2013."She is a great woman and runs the family. She hadn't expected that. It happened suddenly and she had no choice. But she does it very well. I trust her, she trusts me. Thanks to the work of his doctors and the cooperation of Corinna, who wanted him to survive, he survived - but with consequences."In September 2020, fresh details about Michael Schumacher's condition and life after his devastating accident shook fans worldwide. It was reported that he was residing more in Majorca, coinciding with the location of his daughter Gina's wedding.Heartbreaking insights into his health were disclosed when Elisabetta Gregoraci, ex-wife of ex-F1 team boss Flavio Briatore, spoke to Spanish media. She claimed, "Michael doesn't speak, he communicates with his eyes. Only three people can visit him and I know who they are."Further revelations were made on the Italian Big Brother show where Elisabetta suggested, "They moved to Spain and his wife has set up a hospital in that house."In the emotional Netflix documentary SCHUMACHER, released in 2021, Corinna, Michael's wife, highlighted her unwavering commitment to maintaining his privacy. She affirmed: "We're trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives. It's very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael."Yet, this dedication to safeguarding Michael's privacy was put at risk over the previous summer when it came to light that there had been a blackmail attempt. A duo, allegedly a father and son, reportedly menaced the family, claiming they would divulge sensitive images of the Formula One star during the aftermath of his tragic skiing incident.

