Scientists from Princeton University have created an immortal fly by digitizing its brain

Scientists from Princeton University in the United States have created the world's first immortal fly by digitizing the brain of an insect.

According to News.Az , this was announced on the university's website.The researchers have been working toward this achievement since 2016, when the project began, culminating in the mapping of the connectome of an adult fruit fly (Drosophila melanogaster). The insect's brain contains 139,500 neurons and 54.5 million synapses.The result allows the digitized brain to be studied as a model of neural connections and even replicated, granting the specific organism a form of "immortality."

