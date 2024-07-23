SCO member states conduct joint counterterrorism drills in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Intelligence agencies from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states have conducted joint counterterrorism drills in China, the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“Following a decision by the SCO RATS Council on September 8, 2023, the drills, dubbed "Cooperation - Counterterrorism 2024," took place in China’s Xinjiang autonomous region,” said the statement.The drills were aimed at addressing the heightened terrorist threats in certain areas, which pose risks to citizens in SCO member states.The statement highlighted that major terrorist attacks result in significant civilian casualties and represent a serious security threat across the SCO region. The exercises aimed to prepare special counterterrorism units from SCO countries to collaborate effectively in responding to terrorist threats, including through the use of information and communication technologies.Activities during the drills included combating cyberterrorism and executing joint counterterrorism operations to prevent terrorist actions and mitigate threats.The SCO, established in 2001, includes Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The SCO RATS is headquartered in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

News.Az