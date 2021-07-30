News.az
Tag:
Counterterrorism
Turkish police detain 170 IS suspects in nationwide operations
19 Dec 2025-20:55
Syrian FM in China vows to strengthen counterterrorism ties
17 Nov 2025-23:06
Türkiye detains 51 suspected IS members in nationwide operations
18 Sep 2025-15:39
Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso set to form joint counterterrorism force
03 Apr 2025-17:44
Putin discusses US talks and counterterrorism at security agency meeting
27 Feb 2025-21:56
Turkish security forces neutralize 13 more terrorists in Iraq, Syria
31 Jan 2025-16:42
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to agreements in northern Syria
05 Dec 2024-15:06
Türkiye, Russia resume joint patrols in northern Syria after security-related pause
23 Aug 2024-21:42
SCO member states conduct joint counterterrorism drills in China
23 Jul 2024-13:09
Russia, US maintain dialogue on counterterrorism
30 Jul 2021-19:14
