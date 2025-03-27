Scottish government minister Christina McKelvie dies aged 57

Scottish government minister Christina McKelvie has died aged 57, the SNP has announced.

McKelvie, the drugs and alcohol policy minister, stepped back from her duties last summer after announcing she was undergoing treatment for secondary breast cancer.

She died at Glasgow Royal Infirmary on Thursday morning, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

McKelvie's partner and SNP depute leader Keith Brown said she was a beloved mother to two sons and a partner and grandmother who "lit up every room she was in with her positivity and bright smile".

McKelvie had been MSP for Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse since May 2011, having initially been elected as a Central Scotland representative in 2007.

She recovered from breast cancer in 2021 but was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in June.

McKelvie was equalities minister between 2008 to 2023. She then served as minister for culture, Europe and international development before moving to the drugs and alcohol brief from 2024.

Originally from Easterhouse in Glasgow, she was a social worker in the city before moving into politics. She was also a long-standing member of the SNP and a trade unionist with Unison.