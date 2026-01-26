Seahawks beat Rams 31-27 to reach Super Bowl

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sam Darnold threw three touchdown passes, the Seattle Seahawks’ “Dark Side” defense delivered a decisive fourth-down stop, and Seattle advanced to the Super Bowl with a dramatic 31–27 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Guided by second-year head coach Mike Macdonald and Darnold — an eight-year NFL veteran now playing for his fifth team — the Seahawks finished the season 16–3 and reached the Super Bowl for the fourth time in franchise history, and their first appearance in 11 years. Seattle’s last Super Bowl appearance ended in a loss to New England, which will again be their opponent in two weeks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, News.Az reports, citing AP.

With Los Angeles trailing late and facing fourth-and-4 at the Seattle 6-yard line with 4:59 remaining, Rams head coach Sean McVay opted to go for it.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford’s pass into the end zone was broken up by cornerback Devon Witherspoon. The Rams did not regain possession until just 25 seconds remained, and wide receiver Puka Nacua was tackled inbounds near midfield on the game’s final play.

Stafford finished with 374 passing yards and three touchdowns, but Los Angeles was hurt by costly mistakes, including a muffed punt by Xavier Smith in the third quarter. On the very next play, Darnold connected with Jake Bobo for a 17-yard touchdown that extended Seattle’s lead to 24–13.

Playing through an oblique injury, Darnold completed 25 of 36 passes for 346 yards and did not commit a turnover. Jaxon Smith-Njigba recorded 153 receiving yards — the second-highest total in a playoff game in Seahawks history — and scored a touchdown on 10 receptions.

“It’s amazing,” Darnold said. “To be able to do it with these guys in this locker room, with this coaching staff, that’s why it means the world to me.”

Seattle led 31–20 late in the third quarter following Darnold’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp. The Rams narrowed the gap after Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen was penalized for taunting following a third-down pass breakup against Nacua, giving Los Angeles a first down. On the next play, Stafford targeted Woolen again, and Nacua beat him in the corner of the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown.

Los Angeles forced a punt on Seattle’s ensuing possession and then mounted a 14-play, 84-yard drive. However, the comeback attempt stalled when Witherspoon broke up another fourth-down pass in the end zone.

Seattle remained aggressive on its final drive, with Darnold converting three first downs through the air to drain most of the remaining clock.

Davante Adams and Kyren Williams scored receiving touchdowns for the Rams, while Kenneth Walker III rushed for a touchdown for Seattle.

Darnold set the tone early with a 51-yard completion to Rashid Shaheed on the opening play. Four plays later, Walker scored on a 2-yard run to give the Seahawks a 7–0 lead.

The Rams responded with field goals by Harrison Mevis on their next two possessions. Trailing 10–6, Stafford engineered a 12-play, 87-yard drive and found a wide-open Williams for a 9-yard touchdown.

After Los Angeles forced a three-and-out late in the second quarter, the Rams regained possession but failed to capitalize. Following two incompletions by Stafford, Los Angeles punted the ball back to Seattle, and Darnold needed just 34 seconds to reclaim the lead.

Smith-Njigba hauled in a deep pass for a 42-yard gain, absorbing a heavy hit from Kam Curl while holding on. Four plays later, Darnold found Smith-Njigba again for a 14-yard touchdown, sending Seattle into halftime with a 17–13 advantage.

“I told my team I’m going to do whatever it takes,” Smith-Njigba said. “Whatever y’all ask of me, I’m gonna get it done. That’s what you saw today — grit, determination, passion, and a group going out there and getting the job done.”

Injuries

Rams: WR Jordan Whittington (chest) left in the third quarter. Defensive end Kobie Turner (cramps) also exited in the third.

Seahawks: LB Drake Thomas (shoulder) left in the fourth quarter. FB Brady Russell (hand) was injured in the second half and did not return.

Up next

Rams: Stafford turns 38 next month and has to wonder if this was his last, best chance at a second Super Bowl title.

Seahawks: Seek their second Super Bowl title after winning it all in the 2013 season with coach Pete Carroll and the “Legion of Boom” defense.

News.Az