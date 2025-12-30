Falcons stun Rams 27-24 after blowing two big leads

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bijan Robinson rushed for 195 yards, highlighted by a 93-yard touchdown run, while Zane Gonzalez drilled a 51-yard field goal with 21 seconds remaining as the Atlanta Falcons rebounded from blowing two separate 21-point leads to upset the playoff-bound Los Angeles Rams 27-24 on Monday night.

Robinson’s 93-yard scoring run was the longest in Falcons history, and Jessie Bates III added a defensive score with a 34-yard interception return. Fueled by those explosive plays, Atlanta surged to a 21-0 halftime advantage and extended the lead to 24-3 early in the second half, News.Az reports, citing AP.

The Rams clawed their way back behind quarterback Matthew Stafford, who recovered after throwing three interceptions. Stafford tied the game with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Puka Nacua with 2:46 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Atlanta (7-9) pushed its winning streak to three games, with Robinson also setting the franchise record for most scrimmage yards in a single season.

Los Angeles (11-5) dropped its second consecutive game after entering the week leading the NFL in both scoring and total yards. The Rams were shut out in the first half and did not reach the end zone until Stafford’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Ferguson late in the third quarter.

The Rams trimmed the deficit to 24-17 when Emmanuel Forbes Jr. blocked Gonzalez’s 37-yard field goal attempt, and Jarred Verse returned the loose ball 76 yards for a touchdown. It marked Los Angeles’ first blocked kick returned for a touchdown since 1986.

Stafford’s second interception, picked off by Atlanta rookie Xavier Watts in the second quarter, gave the Falcons possession at their own 7-yard line. On the ensuing play, Robinson burst through the line and sprinted down the sideline, outrunning the Rams defense for the longest run in the NFL this season. Watts later recorded his second interception, the third thrown by Stafford, halting another Rams drive on fourth down.

The Rams will open the playoffs on the road, an outcome sealed after NFC West rivals Seattle and San Francisco both won on Sunday. Los Angeles entered the night as the NFC’s No. 5 seed and was aiming to hold that position and secure a first-round matchup against an NFC South opponent, either Carolina or Tampa Bay.

Stafford, who earned his third Pro Bowl selection this season, had led the NFL in touchdown passes and passing yards entering the game, with only five interceptions on the year prior to Monday night. He finished 22 of 38 passing for 269 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions, while maintaining a career-best total of 42 touchdown passes this season.

Scrimmage yards record

Robinson needed 151 rushing and receiving yards to break William Andrews’ team record of 2,176 set in 1983. Robinson added five catches for 34 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown reception, to finish with 229 scrimmage yards in the game and 2,255 for the year.

Injury report

Rams: WR Davante Adams (hamstring) and two starting offensive linemen __ RG Kevin Dotson (ankle) and LT Alaric Jackson (ankle) __ were held out. It was not a surprise as the Rams focus on having both players available for the playoffs. Adams participated in pregame drills. RB Blake Corum limped off with a right ankle injury in the second quarter and listed as questionable in the third quarter.... S Jaylen McCollough (hip) was questionable to return. ... CB Roger McCreary (hip) was active as he came off injured reserve.

Falcons: DL Brandon Dorlus (left knee) needed help leaving the field in the third quarter and did not return. ... CB Mike Ford Jr. (ankle) was questionable. ... CB Mike Hughes missed his second consecutive game with an ankle sprain. ILB Josh Woods was inactive due to a personal matter.

Up next

Rams: The Rams will try to build on their 6-1 home record when they play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in their final regular-season game.

Falcons: Atlanta closes its season at home on Sunday against New Orleans. The Falcons took a 24-10 win at New Orleans on Nov. 23.

News.Az