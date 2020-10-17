Yandex metrika counter

Secondary school in Azerbaijan’s Ganja damaged in Armenian missile attack (PHOTO)

As a result of a missile strike on Ganja by the Armenian Armed Forces, the city secondary school No. 29 was seriously damaged, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan Cesaret Valehov wrote on his Facebook page, Trend reports.

As a result of rocket fire on civilians in the central part of Ganja on October 17, 13 people died, over 50 people were injured, and numerous civilian infrastructure and vehicles were seriously damaged.

