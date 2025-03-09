Secret Service director Curran is "confident" the agency will resolve the failed attempts on Trump's life

Agents rushed to the stage after a gunman fired shots, killing one and seriously injuring two others.

A bullet struck the 47th president’s ear after gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks fired several shots from the rooftop of a building roughly 130 yards away.

Two months later, a Secret Service advance agent spotted what appeared to be a rifle poking out of the tree line near Trump’s golf course and opened fire, causing a man to run away.

Suspected would-be assassin Ryan Wesley Routh was charged in September with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and having a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Curran, who served as the special agent in charge of the Trump detail before he was appointed as director of the Secret Service, said Butler was a "life-changing" event for him, the agency and the country.

"It's often hard to express that," he acknowledged.