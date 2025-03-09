Secret Service director Curran is "confident" the agency will resolve the failed attempts on Trump's life
The newly appointed director previously led the Trump detail as a special agent in charge.
Secret Service Director Sean Curran said he’s confident the agency will get to the bottom of the security failures last year after two assassination attempts on President Donald Trump’s life.
"I'm confident in the men and women in Secret Service, our partners on the Hill, the secretary and the cooperation from everyone else," he told Fox News host Sean Hannity in an interview Wednesday. "I'm confident in the process."
Curran was one of the Secret Service agents whose face became widely recognized after a July assassination attempt on then-candidate Trump’s life at a rally in Butler, Pa.
Agents rushed to the stage after a gunman fired shots, killing one and seriously injuring two others.
A bullet struck the 47th president’s ear after gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks fired several shots from the rooftop of a building roughly 130 yards away.
Two months later, a Secret Service advance agent spotted what appeared to be a rifle poking out of the tree line near Trump’s golf course and opened fire, causing a man to run away.
Suspected would-be assassin Ryan Wesley Routh was charged in September with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and having a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
Curran, who served as the special agent in charge of the Trump detail before he was appointed as director of the Secret Service, said Butler was a "life-changing" event for him, the agency and the country.
"It's often hard to express that," he acknowledged.
The longtime law enforcement veteran explained that he takes the threats against protectees seriously and is working on coming up with new ways to deal with threats from the Iranian government.