Security incident at Gatwick Airport sparks evacuation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A terminal at Gatwick Airport in London has been evacuated due to a security incident.

Passengers are unable to enter the South Terminal of the West Sussex airport while an investigation is carried out, as of 10:55 GMT on Friday, Gatwick said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. “Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority,” an airport spokesperson said.The Gatwick Express rail service, which serves the airport from central London and England's south coast, will not be serving the airport "until further notice", according to an official post on X.The station which serves the airport has also been evacuated and passengers are advised to delay their journeys until later this morning.Passengers on their way to Gatwick had initially been advised to travel to nearby stations and get a bus, but local busses are now also affected by the security incident and unable to run to Gatwick Airport.

News.Az