Security of Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran must be fully guaranteed: Minister

“We will focus on the two major points to restore the activity of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists on Saturday, News.Az reports.

He noted that the first point is the conclusion of the investigation into the terror act and the adoption of the verdict, while the second point is the guarantee of the full security of the embassy and the provision of Azerbaijan with full assurance in this regard.

"The embassy staff members and their families were brought back to Azerbaijan due to not ensuring their full safety,” the FM added.

