Sending AZAL plane’s black boxes to Brazil ‘right decision for impartial probe’: Kazakh president

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that sending the two black boxes from the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane, which crashed near Aktau, to Brazil was the "only right decision" to ensure an impartial and objective investigation.

In his interview with Kazakhstan's "Ana Tili" (Native Language) newspaper, President Tokayev hailed the quick and professional response from rescue teams, doctors, and police, as well as the help of local workers who rushed to assist the victims, News.Az reports.Tokayev also highlighted the solidarity shown by Kazakh citizens, adding that many volunteered to donate blood.The Kazakh President stated that a government commission was established to investigate the plane crash and 17 international experts, including those from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), were invited to assist.

