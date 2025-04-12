Senegal seeks BRICS membership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Senegal is actively pursuing membership in BRICS and is currently engaged in negotiations with the bloc's member countries, according to Foreign Minister Yassine Fall.

"Senegal is one of the countries, which liked the creation of BRICS, and which are conducting negotiations with this group of countries to become its part," the minister said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Senegal is able to play a positive role in the association, the minister added. "Senegal may contribute to BRICS due to its stability, resources, and the wish to develop industry," she noted, adding that the BRICS format provides "more space for exchange of views and access to commercial resources."

Since its inception in 2006, BRICS has experienced two phases of expansion. In 2011, South Africa joined the original group, which included Brazil, Russia, India, and China. On January 1, 2024, five new members officially entered BRICS, namely Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia.

