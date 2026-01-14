Senior government officials study Xi's speech at CPC disciplinary agency plenum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leading Party members group of China's State Council on Wednesday convened to study a speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at the fifth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, as well as the plenum's guiding principles, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

Wednesday's meeting was chaired by Premier Li Qiang, who is also secretary of the leading Party members group of the State Council, and attended by senior State Council officials, including Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang.

The meeting acknowledged the achievements made in promoting clean government, improving officials' conduct and combating corruption over the past year, and called for continuous efforts in 2026 to provide a strong foundation for a good start to the 15th Five-Year Plan.

It emphasized the need to maintain a focused, sustained approach of addressing both symptoms and root causes in key areas prone to frequent or serious corruption, and the importance of guarding against all forms of new and hidden corruption.

