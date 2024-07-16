Senior North Korean diplomat defects to South

+ ↺ − 16 px

A high-profile North Korean diplomat stationed in Cuba has defected to the South, Seoul's spy agency has confirmed to the BBC.

The political counselor is believed to be the highest-ranking North Korean diplomat to escape to South Korea since 2016.The diplomat defected in November, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) said.Details about defections of North Koreans often take months to come to light as the defectors must take courses on South Korean society before they are formally integrated.South Korean media reports say that the defector was a counsellor responsible for political affairs at the North Korean embassy in Cuba. The NIS has not confirmed this to the BBC.The Chosun Ilbo newspaper said it was able to interview the diplomat, whom it identified as 52-year-old Ri Il Kyu.It added that he defected because of "disillusionment with the North Korean regime and a bleak future".His work reportedly involved stopping Havana from forging official diplomatic ties with Seoul. However, in February, the two governments did establish official relations, in what was seen as a setback for Pyongyang."Every North Korean thinks at least once about living in South Korea," the newspaper quoted him as saying.The last known high-profile defection to the South was that of Tae Yong-ho in 2016. He is North Korea's former deputy ambassador to the United Kingdom.

