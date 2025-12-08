Sensex drops 800 pts, Nifty falls below 26k

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indian stock markets tumbled sharply on Monday, December 8, 2025, as investors turned cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. The BSE Sensex fell 803 points to 84,909, while the NSE Nifty50 slipped below 26,000, hitting 25,902.95. By 1:40 PM, the Sensex was down 790.93 points, or 0.92 percent, and Nifty had declined 270.5 points, or 1.03 percent.

Market sentiment was weak, with 28 of 30 Sensex stocks trading in the red, including Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, SBI, and Asian Paints, dropping up to 5 percent. Sectoral losses were widespread, affecting realty, PSU banks, media, metals, auto, financial services, FMCG, consumer durables, oil and gas, and chemicals. The broader market indices also fell, with the NSE MidCap 100 down 2.1 percent and the Nifty SmallCap 100 falling 2.78 percent, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The market decline came amid multiple pressures. Investors remained cautious ahead of the Fed’s two-day meeting starting December 9, while the Indian rupee weakened to 90.38 against the US dollar, weighed down by rising crude prices and continued foreign fund outflows. Foreign institutional investors continued their net selling streak, posting equity outflows of ₹438.90 crore, while Brent crude reached $63.83 per barrel, raising import costs and inflation concerns.

According to market experts, emerging positive and negative news, along with rupee depreciation and global bond market movements, could keep volatility high. Analysts also noted that a decisive break below 26,000 could trigger short-term profit booking, potentially pushing the Nifty toward 25,900–25,850, while near-term support remains around 26,000 and resistance near 26,200–26,300.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, commented, “Mixed global cues, persistent rupee weakness, and ongoing FII selling weigh on near-term risk appetite. Investors remain cautious until clearer signals emerge.”

News.Az