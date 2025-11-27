Indian markets hit fresh highs on positive global cues

+ ↺ − 16 px

India’s stock markets opened with strong momentum on Thursday as the Nifty 50 climbed to a new record of 26,295.55 and the Sensex surpassed its 52-week peak at 85,940.24, supported by upbeat global sentiment.

The Sensex gained more than 300 points, or 0.40%, reaching a one-year high of 85,940, while the Nifty 50 advanced 0.30% to set a new all-time high, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Bank Nifty also continued its upward trajectory, touching a record level of 59,802.65 during the session.

The frontline indices, however, pared their gains soon, while the mid- and small-cap indices saw selling pressure due to profit booking.

Around 9:45 am, the Sensex was 180 points, or 0.21% up at 85,789, while the Nifty 50 was at 26,246, up 41 points, or 0.15%. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were flat at that time.

