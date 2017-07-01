Separatists of Nagorno-Karabakh to elect their new 'head'

+ ↺ − 16 px

The separatists of the so-called 'Nagorno-Karabakh Republic' will be electing a 'president' and a 'National Assembly' from 19 to 29 July.

“Although the new Constitution requires that the president be elected by the people, the National Assembly will for now be responsible for the procedure, as we are in a transitional period until 2020," David Babayan, a 'spokesperson' for the 'NKR' 'president', told Tert.am.

“Under the new Constitution, 2020 will be a year of nation-wide elections, which will see voters ballot simultaneously for both the president and the National Assembly,” he added.

The new cabinet thus formed will not be led by a 'prime minister'; instead there will be a 'state minister' and 'ministers' directly subordinated to the 'president', Babayan explained.

