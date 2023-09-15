September 15 inscribed in history as one of greatest manifestations of Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

September 15 is inscribed in history as one of the greatest manifestations of the brotherhood between Azerbaijani and Turkish nations, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said on X, News.Az reports.

“On this day, 105 years ago, Baku was liberated from the dashnak-bolshevik occupation. September 15 is inscribed in history as one of the greatest manifestations of the brotherhood between Azerbaijani and Turkish nations. Happy Liberation Day!”, the ministry said.

September 15 marks the 105th anniversary of the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation. The Islamic Army of the Caucasus, which included the Azerbaijani Corps, entered Baku and liberated the city from the occupation of the Bolshevik-Dashnak troops on this day in 1918.

News.Az