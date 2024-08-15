Serbia considers options for cooperation with BRICS — deputy PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin discussed the possibility of Belgrade's cooperation with BRICS during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and emphasized the existing centuries-old friendship between the countries, the Serbian government said in a statement, News.az reports.

"Deputy Prime Minister [of Serbia Aleksandar Vulin] and Russian Foreign Minister [Sergey Lavrov] discussed models and mechanisms for establishing cooperation between Serbia and BRICS," the cabinet said. "Vulin noted that Russia has never conditioned or blackmailed Serbia for its unwavering support. Our country is grateful for this and does not forget the centuries-old friendship between our two nations," the cabinet added.Deputy Prime Minister Vulin expressed gratitude to Russia and Lavrov "for the principled position on the issue of territorial integrity and sovereignty of Serbia," and emphasized that he was "proud that Serbia does not participate in anti-Russian hysteria and has not imposed sanctions on Moscow.""Vulin and Lavrov agreed that bilateral cooperation between Serbia and Russia is developing at all levels, primarily due to the friendly and cordial relations between Presidents Aleksandar Vucic and Vladimir Putin. The parties emphasized that both countries are interested in further improving the Serbian-Russian strategic partnership," the government concluded.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also recalled the invitations to the heads of the Serbian Parliament and Foreign Ministry, Ana Brnabic and Marko Duric, to visit Russia.

News.Az