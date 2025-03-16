Serbia's largest-ever rally draws 325,000 protesters against the government VIDEO

Hundreds of thousands gathered in Serbia's capital on Saturday to protest the deaths of 15 people in a railway station collapse, News.Az reports citing BBC.

While the government put attendance at 107,000 across Belgrade, an independent monitor said 325,000 - if not more - had gathered, making it Serbia's largest protest ever.

The Novi Sad collapse last November has galvanised anger towards the government and President Aleksandar Vucic. Demonstrators blame corruption and corner-cutting for the loss of life.

They believe the disaster reflects more than a decade of governing by the Progressive Party of Vucic - who closely associated himself with the station's recent renovation.

President Vucic addressed the nation on Saturday and praised the police, adding that he was proud that "we managed to preserve the peace".

He added that he "understood" the protesters' message, and said "we will have to change ourselves".

Despite multiple resignations - and Vucic's insistence that he is going nowhere - the protests have only continued to grow.

"We just want a country that works," law student Jana Vasic told the BBC in the growing crowd in Belgrade.

"We want institutions that do their jobs properly. We don't care what party is in power. But we need a country that works, not one where you don't get justice for more than four months."