Man attacks Lviv mayor with unidentified liquid in city center

+ ↺ − 16 px

A man poured an unidentified liquid on Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy in the center of the city on Rynok Square, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 10:40 a.m. when a passerby suddenly approached the mayor and attacked him, according to the Lviv regional police, News.Az reports, citing Interfax.

Police identified the suspect as a 46-year-old resident of Lviv. Investigators and operational police officers are currently working at the scene.

A criminal case has been opened under the article of hooliganism. The charge предусматривает a fine, probation supervision for up to five years, or restriction of liberty for the same period.

Police said the pre-trial investigation is ongoing and urgent investigative actions are being carried out.

News.Az