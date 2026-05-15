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Man attacks Lviv mayor with unidentified liquid in city center

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Man attacks Lviv mayor with unidentified liquid in city center
Photo:Kyiv Post

A man poured an unidentified liquid on Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy in the center of the city on Rynok Square, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 10:40 a.m. when a passerby suddenly approached the mayor and attacked him, according to the Lviv regional police, News.Az reports, citing Interfax.

Police identified the suspect as a 46-year-old resident of Lviv. Investigators and operational police officers are currently working at the scene.

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A criminal case has been opened under the article of hooliganism. The charge предусматривает a fine, probation supervision for up to five years, or restriction of liberty for the same period.

Police said the pre-trial investigation is ongoing and urgent investigative actions are being carried out.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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