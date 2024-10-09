+ ↺ − 16 px

Serbia perceives color revolutions as a genuine threat, according to the country's Deputy Prime Minister, Aleksandar Vulin.

In an interview with the National Defense Magazine, Vulin noted, "We actually consider color revolutions to be a real threat. Unfortunately, we were unable to pass a law in Serbia, as they did in Georgia, to control non-governmental organizations that serve as channels for financing and organizing these revolutions," News.Az reports.He emphasized the necessity for Serbia to implement such legislation in the future, highlighting that there have already been multiple attempts, supported by foreign entities, to instigate color revolutions in the country.

