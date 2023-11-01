Serbian president announces Dec. 17 snap elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serbia’s president on Wednesday announced the country will hold snap elections on Dec. 17, saying the public should be united for national interests amid fierce global conflicts and regional issues, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

“We are living in times that are difficult for the whole world, in times of global challenges, wars and conflicts, at a time when it is necessary for us all to be united in the fight for preserving vital national and state interests of the Republic of Serbia,” said Aleksandar Vucic.

The president also cited “numerous pressures,” including over its neighbor Kosovo, which declared its independence in 2008 but which Serbia still sees as its own territory. Tensions have been high between the two countries for months, especially over northern Kosovo, which borders Serbia and has a large ethnic Serb population.

Vucic issued a decree dissolving the parliament which was elected in April 2022.

Vladimir Orlic, the president of Serbia’s parliament, also announced local elections for councilors of the assemblies of 65 cities and municipalities in Serbia, also set for Dec. 17.

The local elections will be held in about 60 municipalities.

The public will vote on all the members of the 250-seat parliament as well as the 120-seat Assembly of the Autonomous Province of Vojvodina and the municipal councils of cities and districts across the country.

General elections are held at least every four years in Serbia.

The last one was held in 2020, when the alliance led by the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) led by Vucic at the time came to power alone.

