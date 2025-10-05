Serbian president warns Balkans tensions could spark global war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serbia’s president, Aleksandar Vucic, who has issued dire warnings about Europe’s security in the past, says a major global conflict is “inevitable.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit, Vucic said the world is on the brink of a large-scale conflict and that countries are preparing for war, not negotiations, News.Az reports citing the UAWIRE.

“We already know there will be a war. I’m telling you this because I see how everyone is preparing... They’re digging trenches and waiting for it to start,” he said.

Vucic said the global situation is rapidly deteriorating and the mood resembles “pre-war anticipation.”

He stressed that Serbia will do everything possible to avoid being drawn into fighting and accused Kosovo’s authorities of trying to use the tense moment to secure backing from the EU and NATO.

His comments came shortly after Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani, speaking in Copenhagen, urged the EU and NATO to “prevent Serbia’s destabilizing tactics.” She said Russia poses a threat to Europe, while Serbia threatens the Western Balkans.

Osmani also warned that in the absence of active Western engagement in the Balkans, Russia, China and Iran are strengthening their foothold and undermining regional stability while pursuing malign interests.

Last week in the United States, the Kosovo leader again said Serbia remains a “constant threat” to Pristina, adding that Belgrade “from time to time creates problems,” and thanking the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump for steps to prevent escalation.

Earlier, Vucic said he believes Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats are real, calling those who consider the Russian leader to be bluffing “abnormal.”

News.Az