Serbians hold mass rally to mark first anniversary of deadly train station collapse

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tens of thousands of Serbians gathered on Saturday to mark the first anniversary of a deadly railway station roof collapse in Novi Sad, observing 16 minutes of silence for the 16 victims in the country’s second-largest city, News.Az reports, citing France24.

At 11:52 am (1052 GMT), the time when the tragedy occurred on November 1, 2024, the crowd of tens of thousands stood in silence in downtown Novi Sad at the start of the commemoration rally, according to AFP journalists.

Crowds filled the roads under bright sunny skies, with many people in tears.

Students, war veterans and victims’ families stood alongside people holding wreaths in front of the station, where people had earlier placed candles and flowers.

The mother of one of the victims wailed as she arrived at the site and many people nearby embraced and wept.

Dijana Hrka laid flowers under her son Stefan’s name on a fence in front of the station. He was 27 when he died.

“Great pain and great sadness,” said Tomislav Savic summarising the feeling of mourners.

“A year has passed, no one is held accountable, no one is prosecuted, nothing is happening,” the 50-year-old man from Backa Topola told AFP.

News.Az