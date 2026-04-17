Apple shines in China as smartphone market dips

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Apple recorded a sharp rebound in China, with iPhone shipments rising 20% in the first quarter, outperforming rivals in a market otherwise hit by declining sales and rising costs.

According to data from Counterpoint Research, Apple delivered the strongest growth among major smartphone vendors during the January–March period, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

China’s overall smartphone shipments fell 4% in the first quarter, weighed down by supply chain disruptions and rising memory chip prices that have pushed up device costs.

Despite the broader slowdown, both Apple and Huawei managed to post growth, with Huawei shipments increasing by 2%.

Huawei retained its position as market leader with around a 20% share, followed closely by Apple at 19%.

Analysts say Apple’s growth was supported by its perceived long-term value among Chinese consumers, even as competitors raised prices to offset higher component costs.

Rising memory chip prices have forced many smartphone makers to increase prices, particularly in the budget segment, putting pressure on demand.

Other major brands struggled during the quarter. Xiaomi saw shipments plunge by 35%, partly due to a strong comparison period last year when aggressive discounts and subsidies boosted sales.

Meanwhile, Oppo and Honor reported declines, while Vivo posted modest growth of 2%, supported by strong demand during the Lunar New Year period.

Analysts expect further challenges in the coming months as Chinese smartphone makers continue to adjust pricing strategies in response to rising costs.

However, Apple and Huawei are likely to remain relatively resilient, supported by strong brand positioning and demand across both premium and budget segments.

The latest data highlights how even in a shrinking market, leading brands can still capture growth by adapting pricing, product strategy and consumer perception.

News.Az