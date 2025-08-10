Seven aftershocks recorded after earthquake in western Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seven aftershocks with a magnitude greater than 3 have been recorded following earthquakes in western Türkiye, News.Az reports citing the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The natural phenomenon was felt in the provinces of Manisa, Izmir, Usak and Bursa. Search and rescue operations are currently ongoing.

It should be noted that as a result of the earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1, which occurred in the Sindirgi district of Balikesir province, 10 buildings were destroyed. The earthquake center was located at a depth of 11 kilometers.

In the city of Manisa, as local media indicated, two earthquakes in a row also occurred. The natural phenomena were registered with a magnitude of 4.6 and 4.3.

News.Az