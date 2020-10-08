News.az
Tag:
Bursa
Strong earthquake hits Türkiye
28 Sep 2025-14:56
Seven aftershocks recorded after earthquake in western Türkiye
11 Aug 2025-01:18
Wildfires force evacuations as they threaten Türkiye’s fourth-largest city
-VIDEO
27 Jul 2025-10:42
Two factories catch fire in northwest Türkiye –
VIDEO
23 Jul 2024-13:18
Fire breaks out at textile factory in Türkiye
01 Nov 2022-20:18
Second Diaspora Forum of Organization of Turkic States opens
28 Mar 2022-12:11
Turkey to name new park after martyred Azerbaijani General Polad Hashimov
08 Oct 2020-21:19
