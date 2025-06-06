Seven dead in Cote d'Ivoire cholera outbreak

+ ↺ − 16 px

A cholera outbreak in Vridi Akobrakre, a coastal village in the southern suburbs of Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, has infected 45 people and resulted in seven deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

The outbreak that hit the coastal village of Vridi Akobrakre "is now under control as our health teams have observed no new cases for four consecutive days," said Professor Kouadio Daniel Ekra, director general of the National Institute of Public Hygiene, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He told a press conference that all the deaths occurred in the first two days of the outbreak, with five of them first reported on May 25.

To contain the outbreak, the Cote d'Ivoire health ministry has adopted urgent measures including providing free medical treatment, distributing potable water to the affected population, and delivering hygiene kits to local residents.

