Seven feared dead in helicopter crash in southern Italy

A helicopter flying from Italy's Tremiti islands to the mainland crashed on Saturday some 50 kilometres from the city of Foggia, in the southern-east region of Apulia, police said, adding seven people were feared dead in the accident, News.az reports citing Reuters.

A spokeswoman for the police's office in Foggia told Reuters that weather conditions were bad but added that the cause of the accident was still unknown.

Police were working to reach the site, the spokeswoman said, adding that the nationalities of the victims were not clear at the moment.

