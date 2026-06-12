Heavy rains push Aparan Reservoir to full capacity

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Heavy rainfall on June 11 has significantly boosted water resources in Armenia, with the Aparan Reservoir reaching 100% capacity and the water level of Lake Sevan rising by 2 centimeters within a few hours.

Levon Azizyan, Director of the Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center, said the rainfall had a noticeable impact on the country’s water reserves, noting that Lake Sevan’s level increased compared with the previous day, News.Az reports, citing Armen Press.

According to Azizyan, the Aparan Reservoir is now completely full following the heavy rains recorded on June 11.

News.Az